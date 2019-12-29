Man, 23, arrested after pointing gun at two people in Wigan

A man has been arrested after pointing a gun at two people in Wigan.



Police were called to reports of a disturbance on Enfield Street in Pemberton at around 9.25pm on Friday.

Specialist officers attended and established that a man had confronted a man and a woman with a gun, although police said the weapon was not fired.

Nobody was injured during the incident.

A 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence. He has been bailed pending further enquiries.

An eyewitness described seeing armed police on the street and said that residents were being told to stay indoors.

One resident: "Armed police were on Enfield street telling residents to stay indoors.

"They were there for around two hours and there was a police van and at least three police cars, with armed police telling people to stay indoors.

"They blocked the top end of Enfield street off near to the train station."

Detective Inspector Neil Lawless, of GMP’s Wigan district, said: “I want to make it very clear that whilst we have made an arrest, our investigation does not stop here. We will not tolerate this kind of offending on our streets and will do everything in our power to see those who so recklessly flout the law brought to justice.

“Though the gun wasn’t fired, the severity of this incident should not be underestimated and I hope this arrest demonstrates to the people of Wigan and Greater Manchester just how fast we will act in order to identify those who endanger the lives of others.

“If you have any information that you think could assist our enquiries, then please come forward at the very earliest opportunity.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 0161 856 7216 quoting incident number 2779 of December 27 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.