Man, 29, ‘stabbed’ during disturbance

A man was rushed to hospital after he was stabbed at an address in Wigan.

The 29-year-old was found bleeding heavily from knife wounds after police were called to reports of a disturbance on Gordon Street, Ince, at around 12.30am on Friday (March 16).

He was taken to hospital where he is currently in a stable condition.

Two men, aged 28 and 42 have been arrested on suspicion of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, they are currently in police custody for questioning.

One witness reported hearing screams coming from the property.

Police are now appealing for anyone with any information to get in touch with police as soon as possible by calling 101 quoting the reference number 0043 16/03/18.