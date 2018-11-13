Man accused of double shop raid in Wigan

A man has been accused of robbing two Wigan stores, possessing an offensive weapon and attacking a police officer.

Layton Holt appeared before borough magistrates charged with a raid on the Newtown Asda in which £193 worth of goods were stolen and another at Dave’s Off-Licence on Tunstall Lane, Pemberton from where £55 worth of wine was taken.

Related: Wigan man threatened to stab shop staff



The 22-year-old of Custley Hey, Knowsley, is also accused of being armed with an 8-ins kitchen knife in the latter shop, of intent to cause Sam Ormrod grievous bodily harm and assaulting a PC Dougill in the execution of his duties.

Because of the cases’ seriousness, justices sent them to Bolton Crown Court. Holt has yet to plead and was remanded in custody until he stands before a judge on December 5.