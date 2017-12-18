Man and woman killed in car crash

A man and woman have died following a crash in Ashton last night.





Emergency services were called to Liverpool Road shortly before 7.20pm on Sunday, December 17, following reports of a crash involving a silver VW Golf and a red Vauxhall Corsa. The incident occurred near to the Garswood Road junction, on the border of Ashton and Haydock.

The driver, a 37 -year-old man and the front seat passenger,a 37 -year-old woman, of the silver VW Golf died following the incident. They have been formally identified and next of kin have been informed.



Two children, a boy aged 16 and a girl aged 12 who were rear passengers in the car are currently receiving treatment in hospital. Their condition is described as serious.



A third male, aged 29 was also injured and his condition is described as critical.



The 27-year old male driver of the Corsa is also receiving treatment for minor injuries in hospital.



Liverpool Road was closed in both directions but has since reopened.



Two Merseyside fire engines and the search and rescue team also attended the incident.

A spokesperson for the fire and rescue service last night said: "Both vehicles are on all four wheels. Firefighters are using hydraulic rescue equipment to release casualties who are mechanically trapped in both vehicles."



Anyone who witnessed or has any information on this incident can call MSOC Roads Policing Officers on 0151 777 5747. Alternatively call the 101 number quoting incident reference number 887 of 17 December, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.