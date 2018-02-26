Man arrested after fleeing from police and crashing into car

A man has been arrested on a busy borough road after fleeing from police and crashing into another vehicle.

Officers from Greater Manchester Police have arrested a man in his 30s on suspicion of dangerous driving and assaulting a police officer following an incident on Holden Road in Leigh on Monday morning.

Police who were travelling on the road at around 10.20am initially indicated for the driver of the Golf to pull over, which he ignored before driving off.

Shortly after failing to stop, he crashed his car into a Volvo.

The driver of the Golf then made off and was arrested a short while later after being found nearby.

No one was injured in the incident and police have been speaking to the driver of the Volvo following the collision.

This is the second incident to take place on Holden Road in the space of a week. On Monday, February 19 a woman reported that a young man in a Vauxhall pulled out on her while she had three children in the car.

Despite saying he was going to pull over, the driver fled and was not seen again.