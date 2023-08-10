Man arrested after two-car crash in Wigan borough leaves one person with serious injuries
A car ended up on its side after a two-vehicle crash on a busy road.
By Alan Weston
Published 10th Aug 2023
Pictures showed emergency vehicles, including police and paramedics, on Leigh Road, Atherton, near Atherton Cemetery, shortly before noon today.
A silver car could be seen on its side with extensive damage.
A police spokesperson said: “One person has been taken to hospital with serious injuries, not currently believed to be life-threatening.
“A man has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. Enquiries are currently ongoing.”