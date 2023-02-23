News you can trust since 1853
Man arrested after woman, 23, suffers 'facial injuries' in assault in Wigan

A 23-year-old woman reportedly suffered a ‘lot of facial injuries’ in an assault in Wigan early this morning (Thursday).

By Alan Weston
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 23rd Feb 2023, 5:39pm

Officers were called to reports of an incident on Alma Street in Atherton at around 8.30am today.

Residents reported seeing police activity in the area, with the scene being cordoned off. The female victim is thought to have suffered a “lot of facial injuries” and a man was arrested at the scene.

It’s understood a “bladed article” was recovered from the scene but there was no evidence that it was used.

General view of Alma Street, Atherton
A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said: “At approximately 8:30am this morning (23 February 2023), officers were called to reports of an incident on Alma Street in Atherton.

“A 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of common assault and has been taken into police custody for questioning.

“A 23-year-old woman was taken to hospital for treatment of injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.”

