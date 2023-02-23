Man arrested after woman, 23, suffers 'facial injuries' in assault in Wigan
A 23-year-old woman reportedly suffered a ‘lot of facial injuries’ in an assault in Wigan early this morning (Thursday).
Officers were called to reports of an incident on Alma Street in Atherton at around 8.30am today.
Residents reported seeing police activity in the area, with the scene being cordoned off. The female victim is thought to have suffered a “lot of facial injuries” and a man was arrested at the scene.
It’s understood a “bladed article” was recovered from the scene but there was no evidence that it was used.
A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said: “At approximately 8:30am this morning (23 February 2023), officers were called to reports of an incident on Alma Street in Atherton.
“A 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of common assault and has been taken into police custody for questioning.
“A 23-year-old woman was taken to hospital for treatment of injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.”