Man arrested as teenager is left fighting for life after Wigan crash

A teenager is in a critical condition and a man has been arrested on suspicion of drug driving following a crash in Wigan.



Officers are appealing for information following the collision in Higher Ince in Wigan between a van and a motorbike.



Shortly after 9.45pm last night (Monday), officers were called to reports of a collision between a blue Ford Transit van and a motorbike on Ince Green Lane.



Emergency services attended and the motorcyclist, a 19-year-old, was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition.



A 53-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of drug driving.



Sergeant Darren Hancock, of GMP’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “This collision has left a man in a critical condition in hospital and my thoughts are with him, his family and his friends at this time.



“Our enquiries are continuing and I would urge anyone who witnessed what happened to get in touch with police as soon as you can.



“We are particularly keen to hear from anyone with dashcam footage who was in the area at the time.”



Anyone with information should call police on 0161 856 4741 quoting incident number 2425 of 01/04/19, or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

Enquiries are ongoing.