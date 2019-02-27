Man arrested following fatal East Lancs crash

A 26 year-old man from St Helens has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving following a fatal accident on the East Lancashire Road.

The accident happened in Croxteth this morning (Wednesday, February 27) at around 5.10am, when the emergency services were called to the junction of the East Lancs Road and Stonebridge Lane following a collision between a BMW and a Ford Mondeo private hire taxi.

The female passenger in the taxi sadly died and the male driver of the taxi remains in a serious condition in hospital.

The 26-year-old has been taken into police custody where he will be questioned.

Anyone with information, who witnessed the collision, or has dashcam footage, can contact @MerPolCC, call (0151) 7775747 or 101 with reference 19100077634 or @CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111.