Man arrested following incident in Wigan

A man has been arrested following an incident involving a large police presence in Wigan.

Shortly before 2pm today (Saturday February 9 2019), police were called to reports of a man making threats at a property on Prescott Street in Golborne.

Emergency services attended and firearms officers were deployed as a precaution.

A woman and child have been safely removed from the property and no-one was injured.

A 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of false imprisonment. He has been taken to custody for questioning.

Superintendent Paul Walker, of GMP’s Bury district, said: “Our top priority was bringing this situation to a safe resolution for all involved which thankfully we have achieved today.

“I understand that incidents of this nature cause concern but can assure you that we are treating this as an isolated incident and don’t believe there to be any wider threat.

“I would like to thank members of the public for their cooperation this afternoon.”