Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after incident on Wigan street

Police were called around 4.15pm on Wednesday, December 29 to School Way, Norley Hall to a report of a concern for the welfare of a man.

Emergency services attended and located the man and a young boy, who had suffered minor injuries.

The boy was taken to hospital but his injuries are not thought to be life threatening or life changing. He remains in hospital at this time.

The scene on School Way late this afternoon

A man in his 30's was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in custody.

Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

One neighbour told Wigan Today: "Police have been doing door to door enquiries this afternoon. We saw a young boy being taken away in an ambulance."