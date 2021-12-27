Man arrested on suspicion of drug-driving after death of pedestrian
A man has been arrested after the death of a pedestrian who was hit by a car on a dual carriageway.
A Skoda Octavia went onto Southway from Bone Island, Skelmersdale, at around 9.25pm on Sunday and collided with a man in his 30s.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.
A 29-year-old man from Skelmersdale was arrested at the scene on suspicion of driving while under the influence of drugs and causing death by careless driving while under the influence of drink or drugs. He remains in police custody.
Police are now appealing for information about the incident and would like to speak to anybody who saw it, saw either the pedestrian or Skoda in the moments before it happened or who has dashcam or CCTV footage showing any part of the incident.
Sgt Martin Wilcock, of the Lancashire Police TacOps team, said: “This was a tragic incident and first and foremost our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died.
“We are now working extremely hard to piece together what happened and are asking anybody with information about this collision to get in touch.
“If you have any information at all, please let us know.”
Anybody with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting log 1076 of December 26.
