Man charged with making threats to kill following incident in Wigan

Austen Dubbledam has been charged with making threats to kill, two counts of criminal damage and possession of cannabis
A man has been charged with making threats to kill following an incident at a property in Wigan.

Austen Dubbledam, of Prescott Street, Golborne has been charged with making threats to kill, two counts of criminal damage and possession of cannabis.

The 38-year-old has been remanded to appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates Court today (Monday February 11 2019).

Shortly before 1.50pm on Saturday 9 February 2019, police were called to reports of a man making threats at a property on Prescott Street in Golborne.

Emergency services attended and firearms officers were deployed as a precaution.

A woman and child were safely removed from the property and no-one was injured.