Man cut from car after hitting parked lorry on industrial estate

A man was taken to hospital after having to be cut from his car following a serious road traffic incident.

Emergency services were called to an industrial estate after the Ford C-MAX ploughed into a stationary heavy goods vehicle (HGV).

Fire crews from Wigan, Skelmersdale and Chorley were all sent to the scene and had to remove him from his vehicle through the back of it in a delicate rescue operation.

He was conscious, breathing and talking to his rescuers throughout but also had to be sedated while he was extricated.

He was taken to hospital but his injuries are not thought to be serious.

Fire crews said the way the front of the Ford crumpled on impact with the HGV helped prevent him being more gravely hurt.

The incident happened at around 8.30pm on Wednesday on the Pimbo West commercial site in Skelmersdale.

Fire crews were at the scene for a couple of hours dealing with the incident.