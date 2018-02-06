Man fights for his life following Wigan flat fire

A man has been taken to hospital in a "serious" condition after a fire broke out at a flat in Wigan.



Fire crews from Wigan, Hindley and Atherton responded to calls of flames at a property in Linney Square in Scholes at around 2.50am this morning (Tuesday).

On arrival four firefighters entered the flat wearing breathing apparatus and rescued a man still trapped in the flat. Paramedics and police were called and he was taken to hospital.

The man, who is thought to be in his 40s, was the only occupant in the flat at the time.

Watch manager Jim Clitheroe said that the fire was coming "through the roof and out of the back window" when crews arrived.

The crews stayed for around three and a half hours to secure the property and make it ready for the fire investigation team, who are due to attend this morning.

Watch manager Clitheroe said: "Please can I remind people about smoking at bedtimes and making sure that all smoking equipment is out. Fire investigation is going on today to identify the cause but people must remember to put combustible materials out before going to bed at night, including cigarettes and candles."

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service conducts free safe and well visits to check rooms for property safety. For more information call 0161 736 5866.