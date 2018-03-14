Man found dead on Wigan road - no suspicious circumstances

Police say there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death of a man found collapsed on a main Wigan road on Tuesday night.

Emergency services were called to Poolstock Lane, Poolstock, at around 10.30pm to reports that a man, thought to be in his 50s or 60s, was motionless on the pavement.

Paramedics worked on him at the scene and he was also taken to Wigan Infirmary for further treatment but medics were unable to save him.

It is believed that officers have traced relatives of the deceased.