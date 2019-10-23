Man freed from car after crashing into barrier

Fire crews had to free a man from the wreckage of a

A crew from Hindley was called to Liverpool Road to reports of a road traffic collision around 11.05pm yesterday (Tuesday October 22).

On arrival, they found a single vehicle which had crashed into a roadside barrier. Police and paramedics were already at the scene but the vehicle's driver was trapped inside.

Firefighters used cutting equipment to pry apart the wrecked car and extricate the man from the driver's seat, and he was then taken to hospital. His condition is unknown.