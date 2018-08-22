Man gets hand stuck in roller at Wigan factory

A man was taken to hospital after a terrifying workplace accident at a Wigan factory.

The employee at a packaging business on Warrington Road got his hand stuck in an industrial roller.

The North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) was called at 10.12pm on Tuesday.

Fire crews were also called to carry out a rescue operation but the ambulance service had freed him from the machinery by the time they got there.

He was taken to Whiston Hospital.

NWAS said the man was conscious and breathing throughout and his injuries were not too serious.