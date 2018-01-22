Man in court charged with murder after Hindley pub death

A Hindley man has appeared in the dock accused of murder.



Craig Cropper, 29, of Arundel Street, Hindley, was charged with murdering Nicholas Sullivan on Saturday.

He spoke only to give his name, address, date of birth and nationality when he appeared at Wigan And Leigh Magistrates' Court this morning.

Tearful family members waved at Cropper as he arrived in the dock wearing a black T-shirt for the brief hearing.

He was represented by Nicola Carter, while Katie Beattie appeared for the prosecution.

Ms Beattie said the case could only be heard at a crown court and Cropper could not apply for bail, so had to be remanded in custody.

Chairman of the bench Paul Dunn told Cropper: "The offence you have been charged with can only be dealt with at the crown court. We are going to send your case to the crown court."

Cropper will appear at Manchester Crown Court, at Crown Square, tomorrow morning.

Someone shouted: "I love you Craig" from the public gallery as he was led away.

Police were called to the Georgia Brown pub, on Market Street, Hindley shortly after 11.30pm on Saturday to reports that a man had been assaulted.

First aid was given at the scene and the man was taken to hospital, but he died.

He has been named locally as Nick Sullivan, 51, who was known to many by his nickname "Baggo".

Police also arrested a 27-year-old man on suspicion of murder, who has been released with no further action.