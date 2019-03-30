Man in hospital after "serious" crash on Wigan country lane

A man has been taken to hospital with a suspected spine injury following a car crash in Wigan.

At around 12am this morning (Saturday), firefighters were called to a two-car collision on Back Lane in Appley Bridge.

On arrival crews found that a Honda Civic had crashed into a parked Toyota Aygo with such force that the stationary car had been shunted "six houses" further down the street.

No one was in the Aygo at the time, but a family with a baby had recently parked up and gone into a nearby house.

A man, who was in the Honda, had managed to escape the wreckage through the window before collapsing onto the ground.

Paramedics were called and firefighters helped to get the man onto a long board before he was taken to Wigan Infirmary.

Crew manager Mike Fairhurst said: "It was a serious incident. The front of the Honda was completely destroyed and the parked car had been shunted six houses down."

Fire crews remained at the scene for around three hours, during which time the road was closed off.

The condition of the injured man remains unknown.