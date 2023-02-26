Police are appealing for witnesses and camera footage of the early morning collision at the intersection of Atherton Road and Leigh Road in Hindley Green.

It was shortly after 6:30am on Sunday February 26 that police were called to the smash involving a Volkswagen Golf.

Atherton Road's junction with Leigh Road at Hindley Green where the car crashed into railings

It is believed the vehicle had been travelling from Wigan towards Atherton when it collided with railings at the junction.

Officers attended and it was established that a man in his 30s had suffered serious injuries. He is currently still receiving hospital treatment.

There is no mention in the police report of any other vehicles’ being involved.

However, Greater Manchester Police are now appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident - or may have dashcam or doorbell footage – to please share it with GMP’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) so it can help with their inquiries to understand what happened.

Those with information can do so by calling 0161 856 4741 quoting incident number 747 of 26/02/2023. They can also make a report via the website www.gmp.police.uk