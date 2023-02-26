Man in is his 30s seriously injured after early morning road smash in Wigan
A man in his 30s sustained serious injuries after a car crashed into railings at a Wigan road junction.
Police are appealing for witnesses and camera footage of the early morning collision at the intersection of Atherton Road and Leigh Road in Hindley Green.
It was shortly after 6:30am on Sunday February 26 that police were called to the smash involving a Volkswagen Golf.
It is believed the vehicle had been travelling from Wigan towards Atherton when it collided with railings at the junction.
Officers attended and it was established that a man in his 30s had suffered serious injuries. He is currently still receiving hospital treatment.
There is no mention in the police report of any other vehicles’ being involved.
However, Greater Manchester Police are now appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident - or may have dashcam or doorbell footage – to please share it with GMP’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) so it can help with their inquiries to understand what happened.