Man jumped into the canal at Wigan Pier

Emergency services rescued a man from the canal at Wigan Pier.

Concerns were raised that a man who had been drinking and had an argument with his wife was going to jump into the water.

Firefighters, police and paramedics went to Wigan Pier at around 8pm on Saturday and found the man in the canal.

He was trying to hold onto the canal bank but struggled in the cold water.

Crews from Wigan fire station put an extension ladder in the water to rescue the 46-year-old man.

He was taken to hospital in an ambulance.