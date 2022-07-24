Man rescued after his car careers off the road and into a stream in Wigan

The motorist had to be rescued from the scene near Smithy Brook Road’s junction with Warrington Road, Goose Green, after the incident on the morning of Sunday July 24.

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) said: “Just before 8am on Sunday July 24, fire crews were called to reports of a road traffic collision on Smithy Brook Road, Wigan.

“Two fire engines from Wigan, the technical response unit from Leigh and the water incident unit from Eccles quickly attended the incident, which involved one car.

“Firefighters used specialist equipment to rescue one man from water. He was then transferred to the care of North West Ambulance Service (NWAS).

“GMFRS crews were in attendance for around an hour before handing the scene over to Greater Manchester Police.”

The injured motorist had managed to get out of the car but needed help getting back to road level while the car was recovered.

His condition is not known and it has not been disclosed if other people or vehicles were involved.