A man was rushed to hospital after "taking ill" at the Powerleague Soccerdome last night.



Paramedics were called to the popular five-a-side football venue on Stadium Way at 8.42pm last night (Thursday) following reports that someone had fallen ill.

The patient, a man believed to be in his 60s, was taken to Wigan Infirmary.

Eye witnesses reported seeing the ambulance pull up "briefly" at the busy sports centre, which was full of teams competing in the Thursday-night league.