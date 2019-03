An investigation is under way after a man's body was found in the canal in Wigan.

Police were called to the Leeds-Liverpool Canal, near Lily Lane in Bamfurlong, shortly after 8am on Sunday, when the body of an adult male was discovered in the water.

A spokesman said inquiries were ongoing to identify the man and establish the circumstances of him being there.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101.