Man's quest for new life in UK ended in tragedy, inquest told

A man travelled thousands of miles from his homeland to start a new life in the UK, but took his own life after years of failing to settle down, an inquest heard.



Anthony John Organ collapsed at his Wigan home last September after taking an overdose. He was rushed to Wigan Infirmary where, despite their best efforts, medical staff were unable to revive him.

Anthony Organ

Other News: Wigan store targeted by robbers armed with sledgehammer



The 26-year-old had struggled to settle in England since moving from Zimbabwe nearly five years ago. He had failed to make any lasting friendships and was unable to secure a job for long periods, resulting in bouts of low mood and depression.

He had turned to drink and drugs on several occasions to cope, and had taken an overdose on a previous occasion shortly before his death.

During his inquest at Bolton Coroners Court, which was not attended by any family members, details were revealed of how Anthony’s short time in the UK led to his tragic death.

Born in Swaziland (now Eswatini) in 1992, Anthony was the youngest child of three. He lived in several places while growing up, including Zimbabwe.

In a statement read out in the court, Anthony’s sister Nicole Halliwell, who also lives in the UK, said he emigrated in 2014 after getting into drink and drugs in Zimbabwe. He moved to Luton, joining his mother Rachelle, who had already settled in England.

He later moved to Chorlton in 2016, and only infrequently saw his mum due to “his lifestyle,” it was heard. But they reunited in 2017 when Anthony came to Wigan to live with his mum, who was now living in Swinley.

He harboured dreams of joining the military, but his long wait to apply for British citizenship prevented him for ever signing up.

There were few signs of any issues troubling Anthony until last May, when his mother was stunned to get a knock at her door from a paramedic.

Unbeknownst to her, a panic-stricken Nicole had called an ambulance after Anthony – who was upstairs and drunk – sent her a message saying he had taken an overdose.

He was taken to hospital and seen by the RAID (Rapid assessment, interface and discharge) team, but told them he was okay and did not need any support.

He later admitted he would not have made the “impulsive” decision to take an overdose if he had been sober, adding that he would not want to upset his mum by harming himself.

“He made me feel that he didn’t want to die,” Nicole said in her statement.

Anthony later confided in his sister that he had been depressed ever since moving to the UK, and that his job as a carer was “quite isolating” and wasn’t helping his mood.

He was prescribed antidepressants, which Nicole held onto and gave him in small quantities so that he wouldn’t take another overdose.

He secured a job at the Hitchens Foods factory in Ince shortly after, and was said to be enjoying his time there.

But a change to his job role and mounting financial issues soon began to hinder his mental wellbeing again.

The issues came to a head in devastating circumstances on September 26. While at home together, Anthony told his mum he was going to his bedroom to watch a film. But a short while later, when she called for him, he collapsed on the floor.

He was rushed to Wigan Infirmary, having taken a large amount of amitriptyline, a painkiller which is often also prescribed for depression.

He had left a handwritten note by his bedside, which the coroner said “indicated his state of mind”.

“He had no more fight in him,” Nicole said.

Recording a verdict of suicide, Assistant Coroner Sarah Watson said she was “satisfied, on the evidence I have heard, that he did an intentional act”.

She added: “He had lived a life filled with moments of trouble.

“His mother and sister cared for him and actively assisted him, as families always do.

“I offer my sincere condolences to them for the loss of their son and brother.”

If you need to talk to someone, The Samaritans are available round the clock, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

You can call free at any time, from any phone on 116 123.