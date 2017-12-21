Man shouted racial abuse at 12-year-old girl on train

A 12-year-old girl was racially abused on a train between Wigan and Preston.

British Transport Police are appealing for information after the man shouted racial abuse at her between 10.45pm and 11.10pm on Friday, December 8.

The girl, who was travelling with her mother, was distressed and upset.

The man was described as thin and in his mid to late 20s. He had a faded tattoo on his neck, which was believed to be a G in old-fashioned writing and with a tail on the letter.

He was wearing a black baseball cap with KING written on it in gold letters.

Anyone who can identify the man is asked to call police on 0800 40 50 40 or text 61016, with reference 614 of December 8.

People who see this kind of abuse or experience it themselves can contact BTP by discreetly texting 61016.