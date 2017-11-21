Man taken to hospital after being hit by van

A man was taken to hospital after being hit by a van on a busy Wigan street.



Just after 5.30pm yesterday, paramedics and police were called to Ormskirk Road in Pemberton, just by the Esso garage, following reports that a man had been hit by a van.

A man in his 50s was taken to Wigan Infirmary for treatment but his condition remains unknown at this time.

The van driver remained at the scene for questioning. No arrests have been made.