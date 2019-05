A man has been taken to hospital after falling out of a window at a house in Wigan.

At around 2.30pm today (Sunday), police and paramedics were called to reports that a man was injured after falling from a window at a house in Logwood Avenue, Worsley Hall.

An air ambulance was dispatched and land ambulances also attended.

The man was taken to hospital after suffering "non life-threatening" injuries.

Police are continuing to make inquiries however the incident is not being treated as suspicious.