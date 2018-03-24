Man taken to hospital with serious injuries after collision

A man was seriously injured in a collision at a busy junction.

The emergency services were called at 3.45pm on Friday to the junction of Atherleigh Way and Twist Lane, next to Parsonage Retail Park, in Leigh.

There were reports of a collision between two cars - a black Honda and a blue Ford - and a pedestrian.

A police spokesman said a man in his 20s was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries, which were serious but not thought to be life-threatening.