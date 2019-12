A man was taken to hospital today (Tuesday) after he was burnt by an electrical cable.



His colleague had been doing some digging on some disused land off Tiverton Avenue in Leigh when he struck by the hi-voltage cable.

The man, who had been overseeing the work, suffered burns to the side of his face after being hit by sparks and flames.

He was taken by ambulance to the Royal Albert Edward Infirmary in Wigan with minor burn injuries.