Man whose body was found in the canal at Wigan is finally named

A man whose body was recovered from the canal close to Wigan Pier last week has been identified.

Luca Angelico was a 36-year-old from Poolstock and it took police several days to track down family and gain formal identification.

An inquest opened into the tragedy at Bolton Coroner's Court on Monday but, after confirming the deceased's personal details, it was adjourned pending further investigations.

A major search was launched on Monday February 3 after police received reports that there might be a body in the Leeds and Livepool Canal.

A stretch between Trencherfield Mill and Britannia Bridge was searched, involving police, firefighters and ambulances and later in the morning the grim discovery was made.

Police say there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding Mr Angelico's death.