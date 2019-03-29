Matthew is pushing on for good causes

An incredible disabled fund-raiser is taking on another gruelling physical challenge to help young people in Wigan and further afield.

Matthew Unsworth, who has a rare condition called Methylmalonic Acidemia which means he is unable to walk, is doing the Manchester 10k in his electronic wheelchair.

He is splitting the proceeds between Daffodils Dreams, a recently-formed community interest company (CIC) helping families and youngsters on the breadline in Worsley Mesnes, Poolstock and Goose Green, and Children in Need.

It is not the first time the 25-year-old has pushed himself to his limits for good causes as he did swam 13 lengths of a pool to raise money for Beyond

Wigan Pier, a musical about George Orwell created by Ince musician Alan Gregory.

The organisation Pianos, Pies and Pirouettes, which Alan founded with Donna Harrison, is once again supporting Matthew with this as it is a backer of Daffodils Dreams.

He will take on the 10k course in the city centre with his uncle Stephen and hopes to bring in £1,200 to divide between the charities.

Alan said: “Matthew’s efforts to help his friends at Daffodils Dreams and children everywhere show true community spirit and is the embodiment of selfless giving.

“His condition affects him in a number of ways but he was determined to help raise funds for the charities by undertaking this sponsored run.

“He already knew Maureen Holcroft, who founded Daffodils Dreams, through her involvement with My Life in Standish and heard she was starting up the organisation to help families in difficulty. He was impressed by what she was doing and decided to raise some funds for her.

“Children in Need is also close to his heart. He understands what it is like to be a young person who’s not got everything in life and wants to help other children achieve the fantastic lifestyle he now enjoys.”

On his fundraising page Matthew wrote of his backing for Children in Need: “I know what it’s like to be really ill as a child as I was in and out of hospital. That is why this charity means so much to me.”

Pianos, Pies and Pirouettes are also hosting Matthew and Stephen at its table in the DW Stadium on Sunday when Wigan Warriors clash with the Catalans Dragons in Super League.

Matthew’s challenge will be explained to everyone enjoying the match in the Heineken Lounge and there will be bucket collections.

His challenges have always enjoyed good support from the Warriors rugby league sides due to the not-for-profit organisation’s work bringing the worlds of sport and ballet together and members of the club’s title-winning women’s side turned up at Robin Park Arena to wish him good luck ahead of his 10k exploits in Manchester.

Wiganers across the borough are also coming together to help him out.

Sonya Richardson, the community champion at Tesco’s Central Park superstore, is doing a raffle in the supermarket and there will also be a pyjama day to swell the total further.

Asda in Wigan will bring Children in Need’s bear mascot Pudsey to the store to contribute to Matthew’s fund-raising and support has also been pledged by local humorous musical outfit Chonkinfeckle.

Matthew plans to continue raising money throughout the year and is planning a concert in November which will again support Daffodils Dreams and Children in Need.

Matthew takes part in the Great Manchester Run 10k, which is on May 19. To support him visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/matthew-unsworth5