McDonald's staff call police in to deal with gang at Wigan branch

Police were called to a Wigan branch of McDonald’s at the weekend after a gang of antisocial youths refused to leave.

Wigan police were called to the Platt Bridge branch of the fast-food chain on Sunday night following reports that youths were causing trouble.

According to officers, the yobs were “causing distress” to other customers after they gathered in the restaurant without buying any food or drink.

Staff at the Taberner Street branch asked the group to leave and when they refused, called police who arrived 40 minutes later to find that the teens had fled.

PCSO Chris Daniels said all 14 members of the group had been identified, and that letters would be sent home to their parents.

He was quoted as saying: “Police were called to McDonald’s in Platt Bridge at around 7.30pm on Sunday when 14 youths refused to leave.

“They had not bought anything and were causing distress to other customers.

“Members of the Abram neighbourhood team responded and upon police arrival, the youths made off in different directions.

““The youths have been identified and will receive letters home to their parents informing them of their child’s behaviour.

“These are called contact cards and link in with Wigan council’s anti-social behaviour team.”

PCSO Daniels said the contact cards can have an impact on housing tenancies and any ongoing action against youths.

He added: “Team Abram continues to work closely with staff at McDonald’s to attempt to deter anti-social behaviour in the restaurant.”