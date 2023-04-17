McDonald’s is offering fast food enthusiasts two incredible deals to perk up your Monday - but you’ll have to act quickly for one. UK customers can pick up the bacon roll and McPlant burger for a fraction of the price with the exclusive deal available for today only.

A great Monday morning breakfast choice is the classic Bacon Roll, which tastes even better when it’s on offer for just £1.99. You can save 30% on the menu favourite, available with a choice of ketchup or brown sauce, and served piping hot in a soft, white roll.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the deal ends at 11am, customers can then make a massive saving of nearly 70% on the fan-favourite McPlant. For a one-time deal only, the vegan McPlant will be on sale for a new price of £1.39.

To claim the exclusive deals, you’ll need to download the McDonald’s app and head to the ‘offers’ section to add the discount to your order. After the discount is registered, you can complete your order by selecting the preferred restaurant and adding your payment details.

Most Popular

Customers will be able to earn points when they purchase one of these deals by opting into MyMcDonald’s Rewards. A whopping 199 points are up for grabs if you purchase the discounted options today.

A great Monday morning breakfast choice is the classic Bacon Roll, which tastes even better when it’s on offer for just £1.99

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad