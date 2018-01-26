Medals unveiled for races at Run Wigan Festival

Runners training in the wet and cold weather can now see their prize for taking part in the Run Wigan Festival.

The medals have been revealed for the half marathon and 5km races being held on Sunday, March 18.

They will be presented to the runners once they have crossed the finish line on Market Street, in Wigan town centre, and can be worn with pride.

The medal for the second annual half marathon again features Haigh Hall, a Wigan landmark which runners pass around 10 miles into the course.

On the back of the medal is the logo for Joining Jack, the charity that organises the race. Alongside it is the message “Thanks Jack” from nine-year-old Jack Johnson, who has Duchenne muscular dystrophy and inspired his parents to set up the charity.

For the first time, organisers have chosen a medal in colour for the 5k race.

The 5k medal features Mesnes Park

It features the pavilion at Mesnes Park, another well-known building in the borough which runners will pass during the event.

Medals can be an important part of the race for runners and will be treasured by those completing the distances.

The inaugural Run Wigan Festival was held last year following the massive success of the Wigan 10k.

More than 4,000 people took part in either the half marathon, 5k or family mile.

So far around 600 people have signed up for the half marathon, 300 for the 5k and 50 people for the mile.

Organisers are expecting a surge in entries in coming weeks.

The half marathon route takes runners past some of Wigan’s best known places - Wigan Pier, DW Stadium and Haigh Hall - while the 5k goes through Mesnes Park.

Wiganers turned out in force last year to show their support, some lining the streets in the rain to cheer on the runners.

Some participants will be raising money for Joining Jack or other charities close to their hearts, while others may prefer to run for the challenge or to aim for a certain finishing time.

Entry to the half marathon costs £26 (£24 for affiliated runners) and the 5k costs £14.50 for adults and £12.50 for children aged 11 to 16.

To find out more or register, go to the Run Wigan Festival website.