Meet the Wigan newborn with a name fit for a King

A Wigan baby already has a claim to fame just days after birth, after his parents gave him a distinctly Royal name.



Meet William Windsor, son of Gemma Purvis and Thomas Windsor, who was born on earlier this week at Wigan Infirmary.

William Windsor, born January 20 weighing 7lb 12oz

The couple’s first child weighed 7lbs 12oz, coming in slightly heavier than the Prince he shares a name with, who weighed 7lb 1.5oz when he was born in 1982.

And while very aware of the connotations that the name would have, the Springfield couple said it suited their first born perfectly.

“William just felt right,” said Gemma.

Gemma Purvis and William Windsor

“Thomas’s grandad’s name was William too, so it’s very traditional.”

The 27-year-old added: “When we knew we were having a boy, we were thinking about George as well, but we thought that might have been a little too cliché. We thought William was nicer.”

The couple kept William’s name a secret until he was born, to avoid anyone casting doubts on their choice.

Gemma said: “With Windsor being a Royal name, we were worried that everyone would think we were copying.

“We kept it under wraps until he was born, because every time we were thinking of names, there would be someone who didn’t like ‘William’.

“Once he was born, they all said it’s perfect, it fits him. Nobody’s batted an eyelid!”

When asked about possibly starting a trend of naming their children after the Royals, Gemma said: “I do like the name Charlotte, I’m not going to lie!

“But we were put off the names George and Harry for the same reason, that people might think it was too cliché.”