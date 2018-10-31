Messages for Wigan infant hospitalised for months with rare condition

The mother of a Wigan infant is appealing for Halloween wishes for her seriously-ill son, who has been in hospital for two months following surgical complications.

Reece Burrows-Vickers, who suffers from Tracheo-Oesophageal Fistula (TOF) and Oesophageal Atresia (OA) - conditions which affect his oesophagus - has been in hospital for nine weeks following a surgical procedure.

Reece remains in hospital with his mum Kirsty by his side

His mum, Kirsty Burrows, from Ince, contacted Wigan Today to wish her poorly son a Happy Halloween as she holds a bedside vigil.

The two-year-old, who was born with the life-limiting condition, is recovering from a operation for TOF/OA and has now undergone a tracheotomy, which has resulted in a brain injury.

"He has been in for nine weeks and still got months ahead yet," said Kirsty. "He had complications and has been quite poorly."

The concerned mum sent a picture of Reece dressed up as a skeleton for Halloween.

TOF and OA are rare congenital conditions of the oesophagus (food pipe) and/or trachea (airway) that affect one in every 3,500 babies, according to the "Tofs" support group.

Infants born with the condition usually have intensive neo-natal care followed by corrective surgery within days of birth.

Some children, like Reece, have to undergo additional surgical interventions later on in their lives.

The group explains: "Whilst many children born with TOF/OA will experience only a few problems, others may have difficulties with swallowing and digesting food, Gastro-Oesophageal Refluxand respiratory problems."