Midnight alarm shows carbon monoxide detectors are vital

Firefighters are urging Wiganers to get carbon monoxide detectors after an alarm went off in the middle of the night.

Crews from Wigan fire station were called to a detached house in Shevington just after midnight on Sunday.

They thoroughly checked the property on Coppinger Close along with other nearby homes but were unable to detect gas.

They also isolated the gas system.

Engineers from the gas company also attended and carried out checks but decided to leave it off until further analysis has been carried out.

The owners of the property were in at the time and were completely unhurt.

Crew manager Gerry Davis from Wigan fire station said: "Carbon monoxide detectors are a good thing to get installed and this incident proves their importance.

"Carbon monoxide is very dangerous and often known as the silent killer."