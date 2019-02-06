Mining exhibition at library ahead of pit disaster commemorations

A new exhibition giving a snapshot of the borough’s industrial past has gone on display before a borough community marks a milestone anniversary of a major pit disaster.

Golborne Library currently has photographs and memorabilia from mining days before the 40th anniversary of the underground explosion which claimed 10 lives is commemorated.

Golborne Ex-Miners secretary Eric Foster has put the exhibition, which runs until the end of March, together and is also taking colliery items into primary and secondary schools.

The pit disaster will be marked on March 17 with a procession, a service and the dedication of a commemorative panel.

Mr Foster said: “We are promoting the mining history of Golborne. Since the pit shut morale has gone down and we’re putting something back.”