A search has been launched for a 28-year-old man who disappeared during a night out in Wigan town centre.

Aidan Brown hasn’t been seen since 11.30pm on Friday May 17 when he was outside Le Moose and Carouse on King Street.

His partner, who does not want to be named for personal reasons, told Wigan Today that she is “going out of her mind” with worry because this emergency is completely out of character for him.

Aidan hails from Selby in North Yorkshire but came to live in Wigan last June and has more recently been living with his partner in Standish.

They and his close friend Dean Kearney had been enjoying a night out in Wigan when he vanished, but due to crossed wires about who was with whom, it took several hours for the others to realise that he couldn’t be accounted for.

It was only the next morning that his partner, who found his mobile phone in her bag and says he has no wallet or money with him, raised the alarm, having earlier thought he was still out with Dean.

When last seen, Aidan was wearing a black, long-sleeved Gypsy King top, blue jeans, black trainers and a blue Hugo Boss hat.

His partner said: “We have absolutely no idea what has happened to him. He had mental health issues when he was younger but he’s been fine recently and there was no reason to think there was anything wrong on Friday night. He was having a good time.

"The last time he was seen he was walking down King Street at 11.30pm. He has only lived here a few months and while he has got used to Standish he doesn’t know other parts of Wigan at all well and hasn’t really got many contacts or friends other than Dean and me.

"The police are doing everything they can to find him but I am worried out of my mind. We are joined at the hip and I am missing him terribly. This is totally out of character.”