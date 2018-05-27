Missing man found in Wigan after police appeal

Police have confirmed they have found a missing man after appealing for help to trace him.



Lancashire Constabulary said they were "very concerned" about the disappearance of Ronald Gregory, 37, and issued an appeal to find him on Sunday afternoon.

They said he was last seen at around 8.45am on Sunday in the Delamere Way area of Up Holland.

They have since announced that Mr Gregory has been found "safe and well".

A statement said: "Further to our appeal, Ronald Gregory was found safe and well in the Up Holland area this afternoon.



"Thanks to those people who shared the appeal."