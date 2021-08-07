Missing Surrey man's car found abandoned in Wigan
A police search for a man who went missing from his South of England home town is now focusing on Wigan.
Andy Povey from Egham in Surrey was last seen after work at 5pm on Friday.
Five hours later his car was traced by police to Wigan but of the 58-year-old occupant there has so far been no sign.
His sister Vicky Davis said: "We are worried about him because he hasn't got his meds with him and his phone is going straight to voicemail.
"We just need to know he's OK."
Andy is 6ft tall and of heavy build. Is car is a dark blue Ford Focus.
Anyone who knows of Andy's whereabouts should contact police on 101 or ring 07976 674902
