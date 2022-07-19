Missing Wigan boy, 15, who was last seen in Blackpool found after public appeal

Mark Dolan, from Wigan, was reported missing after he was last seen in the Talbot Road area of Blackpool on Sunday (July 17).

Police said they were growing “increasingly concerned” for the 15-year-old’s welfare and launched a public appeal to find him.

But on Tuesday (July 19), officers confirmed Mark had been found.

“Thank you to everyone who shared our appeals to find him,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.