Missing Wigan man found

Police have found a missing Wigan man following a successful appeal.



Stephen Batho, 28, went missing from the Springfield area yesterday.

After releasing their initial appeal GMP officers took to social media to share the good news: "I'm pleased to report that Stephen, the missing person that we posted about earlier, has now been found.

"This was through good teamwork from our officers, colleagues from Lancashire Constabulary and Stephen's family and friends, with enquiries encompassing a very rainy Wigan and a very snowy Chorley."