Mobility scooter rider feared dead after horrific crash on busy Wigan road

One person is believed to have been killed in an horrendous crash south of Wigan town centre.



Details are still sketchy but reports suggest that a person on a mobility scooter has died in the aftermath of a collision between a car and a van, the latter of which was parked on a drive on Poolstock.

The scene on Poolstock Lane last night

The crash happened at 8.50pm on Thursday night and emergency services were quickly at the scene.

The main road was sealed off until first light on Friday morning.

A spokeswoman for Greater Manchester Police said that details would be issued later.

More to follow ...