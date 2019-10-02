More beds available for the homeless in Wigan and Manchester

Hundreds of emergency accommodation beds to support people sleeping rough in Wigan and the rest of Greater Manchester opened yesterday at the start of the second phase of Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham’s ambitious, flagship A Bed Every Night scheme.

Latest Office for National Statistics figures show that across England and Wales the number of homeless deaths has increased.

However in the GM city-region there has been a fall and, though numbers remain far too high, Greater Manchester is taking steps to tackle homelessness including unprecedented work on rough sleeping.

In total, 400 beds are now ready across all 10 of the city-region’s boroughs, 100 more than last year.