More details of top church leader's visit to Wigan revealed

The Archbishop of York has revealed more details of his visit to the borough next month.

Dr John Sentamu is bringing bishops from across the north to the Diocese of Liverpool for a weekend of events from March 7 to 10.

The weekend of activities is called Tell Serve Give. The Archbishop and Bishops will be supporting events that take place from Southport to Wigan, Liverpool to Warrington, as the Church of England puts on a range of fun activities across the Diocese of Liverpool.

In addition to his visit to the Wellspring community project at St Paul’s in Goose Green, Archbishop Sentamu will also attend the Haigh Hall park run on Saturday March 9, before heading on to the Grand Arcade shopping centre in the town centre later that day.

Residents will have the opportunity to ask him questions and take photographs with him as part of the event.

Archbishop Sentamu said: “It is wonderful that the churches across the Diocese of Liverpool have committed to Tell, Serve, Give: together we are telling our families, friends, neighbours about the love of God as made known to us in Jesus Christ.”