More flats for Wigan town centre

Offices above a bookmakers’ will make way for five new flats, a new planning application reveals.

Documents have been submitted to the town hall by LCP Properties which seeks to convert the first and second floors of 6-10 Wallgate into three, one-bedroom flats and a pair of two-bedroom flats.

The ground floor of address, which is a Grade II listed building, is currently occupied by Betfred, while the upper floors are currently vacant office space.

The property is located in the heart of Wigan town centre, on the corner of Wallgate and Library Street.

The building also fronts onto Market Place, with pedestrian access at the side via Church Gates.

A heritage statement submitted as part of the planning documents said: “It is considered that the proposed works as associated with the change of use of the first and second floors of 6-10 Wallgate would protect and enhance the Town’s historic heritage.

“It would preserve the historic and architectural importance of the listed building and wider Conservation Area.”

If approved, it will join other similar developments in the area, including plans to build 18 apartments in the former home of the Wigan Observer newspaper - a proposal which has already been given the green light.

Tucked away in Wigan town centre’s Rowbottom Square, the red brick building once housed the weekly newspaper’s office and printing presses before the title moved in the 1960s.

It is currently vacant having most recently been used as office space for local businesses.

But developers Joof Homes say the change in use would bring the building back into use with one-bed flats offering “highly sustainable town centre living.”

Full details of the planning application can be viewed at planning.wigan.gov.uk using the reference code A/19/88287/CU