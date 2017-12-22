More police in A&E this Christmas time

An extra police presence will be noticeable on the accident and emergency department at Wigan Infirmary over the festive season to combat concerns over unruly patients.

Forty-four year-old Martin Wade was arrested after he turned violent while awaiting treatment at the hospital at around 5.30am on December 2, Wigan magistrates were told.

Prosecutor Katie Beattie said a drunken Wade refused to calm down when police arrived and had to be lifted into a police van after he became unco-operative.

In a separate case magistrates heard Julie Coan caused havoc after she was brought into A&E by police after a house party in Leigh. She was barely able to stand when officers took her to casualty.

But once there the 55-year-old started shouting and swearing at police.

Ms Beattie added: “This caused people in adjoining cubicles to start shouting, telling her to shut up. Staff came and said she was causing distress to other patients and she would have to leave.”

Wade, of Douglas House, Scholes and Coan, of Pingot Court, Co-operative Street, Leigh, who each admitted being drunk and disorderly, were both given 12-month conditional discharges with £85 costs by magistrates.

Speaking after the case a spokesman for Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh NHS Foundation Trust (WWL), said: “Some patients do attend accident and emergency under the influence of alcohol.

“This can sometimes lead to disruptive behaviour which puts extra pressure on staff.”

He confirmed the trust would have a “heightened police presence” over the festive season and would enforce a “zero tolerance” policy towards troublemakers.